Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $312.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $223.28 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.90.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.56.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

