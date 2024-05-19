Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 50.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

