Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,028,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $214.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.