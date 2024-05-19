Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,755 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $267.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $163.26 and a twelve month high of $273.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.54.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

