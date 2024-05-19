Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $299.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $299.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

