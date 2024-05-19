Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,919,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

