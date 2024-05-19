Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 326 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,725,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,992,000 after acquiring an additional 328,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,707,000 after acquiring an additional 352,829 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

TRP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

