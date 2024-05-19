Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,068 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.05. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.