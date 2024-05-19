Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,590 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 402,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 334,884 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 784,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

PJAN opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

