Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,378 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

HYDB opened at $46.63 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3264 dividend. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

