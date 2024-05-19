Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,034.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $62.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.