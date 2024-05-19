Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

