Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NOBL stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.