Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 653,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 190,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

