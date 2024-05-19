Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $84.11 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

