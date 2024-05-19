Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

