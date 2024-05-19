Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $886,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 561,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.33. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

