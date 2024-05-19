Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 590.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.