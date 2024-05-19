Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after purchasing an additional 99,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

