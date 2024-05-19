Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,836 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $148.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.