Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,995,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after acquiring an additional 73,399 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $75.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

