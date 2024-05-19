Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,624,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 755,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,063,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $330.24 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $167.33 and a 12-month high of $338.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.38 and its 200-day moving average is $271.53.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

