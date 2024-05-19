Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 742 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,236,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,415 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $445.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.75 and its 200 day moving average is $404.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

