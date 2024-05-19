Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 617,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 254,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $628.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.