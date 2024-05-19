Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 371,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.