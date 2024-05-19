Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

