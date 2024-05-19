Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 210,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

