Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ANGL opened at $28.69 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.