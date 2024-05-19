Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $73.19 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Company Profile



TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

