Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 73,488 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,488 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 351,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LABU opened at $111.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $176.99.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

