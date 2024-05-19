Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,805,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GSEP opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

