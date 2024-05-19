Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

