Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

