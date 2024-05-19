Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Holdings Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,656,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,961,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

FELE opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FELE

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.