Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,080. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Freshpet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $3,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 53.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Get Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $126.65 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.49.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.