Frontdoor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 21,079 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,698% compared to the average volume of 555 call options.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Frontdoor by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. Frontdoor has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $38.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

