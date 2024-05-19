Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTEK

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK opened at $1.21 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.