Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $339.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. On average, analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Separately, Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

