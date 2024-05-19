FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Superior Plus Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.77%.
Superior Plus Stock Performance
Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.80.
Superior Plus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.
Insider Activity at Superior Plus
In other news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald bought 53,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
