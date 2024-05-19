FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Trican Well Service Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.46.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.34 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$3.02 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The stock has a market cap of C$885.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.57 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

