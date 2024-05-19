FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Decreased by Analyst

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.65 million.

TSE:VCM opened at C$22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$534.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.99. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

