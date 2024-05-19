FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Decreased by Analyst

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.65 million.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
