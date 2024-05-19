Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Gaotu Techedu has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE GOTU opened at $8.35 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.17 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOTU

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.