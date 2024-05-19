Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

