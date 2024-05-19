Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.68% of Gates Industrial worth $130,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 125,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTES. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

