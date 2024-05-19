GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $163.19 and last traded at $164.87. 509,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,494,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $10,256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

