GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GENK. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of GENK opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 million and a PE ratio of 65.83. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez acquired 48,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez bought 48,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,025.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,039 shares of company stock worth $371,611 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,984,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

