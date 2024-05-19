General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $160.13 and last traded at $160.20. Approximately 1,178,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,650,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

