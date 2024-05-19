Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

