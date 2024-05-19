Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 1,733,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,717,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Geron Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Geron by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Geron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,713 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Geron by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,611 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in Geron by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Geron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

