Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.86% of Gibraltar Industries worth $140,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

